This is when Wigan patients should order repeat prescriptions to receive them before bank holiday weekend

Every bank holiday, NHS 111 sees a huge increase in people contacting it about repeat prescriptions.

NHS England North West’s regional chief pharmacist Karen O’Brien is reminding people not to leave it too late to order their medication.

Patients are being urged to order their repeat prescriptions now

To receive it before the bank holiday weekend, requests should be made by Friday, August 18 – and no later than Monday, August 21.

Over the bank holiday, pharmacies will have limited opening hours, making it more difficult for patients to access medicines at short notice.

And hospital consultants will go on strike from 7am on Thursday, August 24 to 7am on Saturday, August 26, meaning the NHS is expecting significant disruption.

Ms O’Brien said: “You can help yourself by restocking medicine cabinets, knowing when your GP practice is open and planning ahead to order any repeat prescriptions that are due around the bank holiday weekend in time.

“Running out of your usual medication may have serious consequences, especially if you have heart, lung conditions or another long-term health condition.”

GP Dr Paula Cowan, medical director for primary care at NHS England North West, said: “If you take regular medications, for whatever reason, and if you are due a repeat prescription over the bank holiday, please remember to always request your repeat via your practice or the NHS app at least 72 hours in advance. It may take longer than 72 hours to order your prescription and have it dispensed, so please first check with your GP practice and pharmacy.

“This enables your practice and pharmacy to have your repeat ready in time for you. This is particularly important ahead of bank holiday weekends. Please help us to help you and avoid any gaps in your medication.

“It is also important to understand how the upcoming two days of hospital consultants’ industrial action will affect your local NHS services and choose services appropriately at this time, including using 111 online as the first port of call for health needs and only using 999 if it is a life-threatening emergency.”