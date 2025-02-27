Top Tips for Staying Healthy During Ramadan

As Muslims across the region observe Ramadan, which is expected to begin on the evening of Friday, 28 February and conclude on the evening of Sunday, 30 March, NHS Greater Manchester is sharing tips and advice to help people stay healthy while fasting.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Long fasting hours and changes to eating and sleeping patterns can impact your well-being, so taking some simple steps to maintain your health is essential.

NHS Greater Manchester has these tips for a healthy Ramadan:

1. Stay Hydrated

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

User (UGC) Submitted

Most people who fast during Ramadan will experience mild dehydration, which could cause headaches, tiredness and difficulty concentrating. Drink plenty of water between Iftar (breaking the fast) and Suhur (pre-dawn meal) to prevent dehydration. Aim for at least six to eight glasses of water and avoid caffeinated drinks like coffee and tea as they can increase the risk of further dehydration.

2. Choose Nutrient-Rich Foods

Opt for slow-releasing energy foods:

· Whole grains like brown rice

· Lean proteins like chicken, turkey and tofu

· Fibre-rich vegetables such as brussels sprouts, carrots, broccoli and peas.

Dates are a great traditional choice to replenish energy quickly but balance them with protein and healthy fats to avoid sugar spikes.

3. Eat a Balanced Suhur

The pre-dawn meal, Suhur, provides fluids and energy for the day of fasting ahead, so making healthy choices can help you to cope better with the fast. Include carbohydrates like oats or wholemeal bread, along with protein sources such as eggs or yoghurt, to keep you fuller for longer.

4. Pace Yourself at Iftar

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Break your fast with dates and water, followed by a light soup or salad before moving on to a balanced main meal. Avoid overeating or consuming too many fried and sugary foods, which may leave you feeling tired and sleepy.

5. Get Enough Rest

With late-night prayers and early morning meals, sleep patterns can be disrupted. Try to maintain a consistent sleep routine and take short naps if needed to stay refreshed.

6. Keep Moving

While fasting, energy levels may be lower than usual, but gentle activity such as walking or stretching can help maintain fitness. Light exercise after Iftar can aid digestion and prevent stiffness.

Dr Manisha Kumar, Chief Medical Officer at NHS Greater Manchester, said: "Ramadan is a time of spiritual reflection, but it’s also important to take care of your health while fasting. Take care of your health and well-being as you observe your fast, staying hydrated, eating balanced meals, and getting enough rest can make a big difference to your energy levels and overall well-being. Wishing all those observing a blessed Ramadan.”

If you are diabetic and are planning to fast, please talk to your doctor or healthcare team about how to manage your condition while fasting. Find more information on the Diabetes UK website.