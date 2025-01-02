Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A record number of suicide deaths were registered in Wigan, new figures show.

It comes as the rate of registered suicide deaths across England and Wales reached the highest level in more than two decades.

The Samaritans described the latest figures as "shocking" and said the situation should be treated as a "public health crisis". The charity called on the Government to take action.

Office for National Statistics data shows 54 suicide deaths were registered in Wigan last year – up from 50 in 2022, and the highest figure since comparable local records began in 2001

In 2019, before the pandemic, 41 suicides were registered in the area.

Nationally, the number of suicides registered increased by eight per cent from 5,642 to 6,069, the equivalent of 11.4 deaths per 100,000 people, which was the highest rate seen since 1999.

Figures are based on deaths registered in each calendar year, rather than the date the death occurred.

Jacqui Morrissey, from Samaritans, said the figures were "even worse than expected".

She added: "These figures are the final wake-up call: suicide is preventable but not without real action."

Ms Morrisey also highlighted a growing regional divide. The North West had the highest suicide rate at 14.7 deaths per 100,000 people, more than double London's rate of 7.3 per 100,000.

Suicide rates locally are calculated over a three-year rolling average. In Wigan, 15.7 suicides per 100,000 people were registered between 2021 and 2023 – also the highest figure on record.

She added: "Local areas must not be left scrabbling around for the funding they need to save lives."

There was inequality between men and women, with males making up around three-quarters of suicides nationally.

A Department for Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "Every suicide is a tragedy and these figures show a clearly worrying trend, which this Government is committed to reversing.

"We know that people with mental health issues are not getting the support or care they need. That’s why we will fix our broken health system to ensure that we give mental health the attention and focus it deserves.

"Alongside acting to improve mental health support, we will work across government to tackle the underlying causes of unequal health outcomes including suicide, across the country."

Contact Samaritans for free at any time on 116 123 or visit www.samaritans.org.