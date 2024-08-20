Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A desperate appeal has been launched to fund a Wigan borough teen’s cancer therapy because a scandalous anomaly in the NHS means she is not eligible for it free.

Faith Shone has leukaemia caused by the heavy doses of chemotherapy she received two years ago to treat a leg tumour.

The chemo she has received for her latest medical emergency has not worked well enough and heavier doses could do more harm than good. Which only leaves stem cell and CAR-T therapies which can be given as part of a trial.

Faith Shone, 16, has leukaemia, caused by chemotherapy treatment she had for previous cancer. Her family have launched an urgent appeal to fund raise for private stem cell treatment. She is pictured centre, with sisters Isla,10, left, and Skye,13

If Faith, who lives in Pennington, Leigh, had been 15 or younger, she would be eligible for a free trial. If she were 18 or above, it would be the same.

But, bizarrely, no 16 and 17-year-olds in the UK are eligible for any medical trials for any treatments for any illnesses, which means her family face a race against the clock to raise a massive £70,000 to get the treatment privately.

It is seen as Faith’s last best chance. Her 13-year-old sister Skye has declared herself willing to donate bone marrow cells for a transplant, after being found to be 100 per cent compatible, but that procedure depends on the stem cell pioneering therapy to bring the number of blast cells in Faith’s bones down to one per cent or less (from the current 16 per cent).

And no-one knows for sure how long talented artist Faith has got without further treatment, her dad Tim saying it could be a “couple of months or even a couple of weeks.”

Brave Faith Stone was determined to sit her GCSE exams this spring, despite spending much of the time in hospital and recommendations that she should defer them for a year. A talented artist, she has also spent a lot of her time at Alder Hey creating artworks.

Relatives are bewildered by this unexplained age window for trials, and angry that she was exhibiting the symptoms of leukaemia last summer, when she was still 15, but no-one ran any tests, telling them that there was nothing to worry about and that her chronic fatigue, dizziness and easy bruising were just by-products of the chemo she had received for the leg tumour.

A GoFundMe page called Saving Faith has been established to which £7,500 has been donated already, but time is very much of the essence.

Faith, who divides her time between living with Tim and step-mum Natalie Toner in Leigh and her mum Sarah-Jane in Culcheth, is due to receive her GCSE results this week, having stubbornly rejected advice to defer sitting her exams for a year and taking them all in hospital. She hopes to study art at Orrell St John Rigby College, but uppermost in everyone’s thoughts at present is the need for stem cell therapy.

Tim, 43, said: “It is a race against the clock and, in many ways so unfair.

"If Faith were any younger, or 18 and over, we’d immediately be putting her through for a free trial. But due to this crazy anomaly of 16 and 17-year-olds not having them, we have got a fund-raising emergency to contend with first. And if doctors hadn’t dismissed her symptoms for months, she would also have been eligible and caught the illness sooner.

"This blind spot is ridiculous and it must affect a lot of teenagers, given how many children have cancer these days.”

Faith was 13 when she found a lump on her leg. The GP thought it was a tumour and tests at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Livepool concluded it was a rare sarcoma requiring intensive chemotherapy. She underwent this, along with radiotherapy at Clatterbridge Hospital and then an operation in Birmingham to remove the tumour which had been wrapped around an artery and needed to be killed by the therapy first.

The procedures proved a success and Faith was cancer-free for 18 months. Then last summer she began waking in the morning to feel exhausted, dizzy and as if she was going to pass out. She also began bruising easily and it was harder to staunch bleeding if she broke her skin.

Sarah-Jane raised this with the Alder Hey consultant at the next appointment and at subsequent ones over the coming months, yet each time they were told not to worry about it and that it was just “treatment-related.”

But Sarah-Jane was not happy about the responses and eventually took Faith to the GP who ran some blood tests and in February said “this is not normal, I need to refer you back to Alder Hey for investigation.”

Back at Alder Hey the consultant said Faith was low on folate (vitamin B9) and so gave her some tablets to compensate. More tests at the end of the course (late February) showed folate levels back to normal, but Faith wasn’t feeling any better.

It got to her 16th birthday in April and more blood tests were run and a bone marrow sample taken from her spine. Four days later she was rushed to hospital to have a line put in because – finally – she had been diagnosed with leukaemia.

Because of the strength of the chemo Faith had received when 13, doctors said it would be very unwise to hit her with anything as potent again because it could cause her heart to fail and a transplant might be needed.

So she has since received milder treatments which have cut the blast cell percentage from 75 to 16 but no further.

Tim said: “We went in last Friday and a consultant from London said they did not want to give Faith any more chemo because of the damage it would do to her immune system.

"All they could do now was offer paliative care. I asked Faith what she wanted to do and she said that she didn't want more chemo and end up bed-ridden and die. Better to have fun if she’s not got much time left.

"But we still have this chance of stem cell therapy which is where the fund-raising comes in.

“It is still massively frustrating though that this could all have been diagnosed and more easily dealt with months ago when Faith was still 15.”