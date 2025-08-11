Blankets that give comfort to Wigan armed forces veterans in their final hours have been gifted to the borough’s hospice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the donation has been made partly in tribute to a woman who worked hard for them before losing her life to cancer at the tragically early age of 50.

For the last few months, the Armed Forces and Patient Experience Teams at Wrightington Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust (WWL) have been giving special blankets, bearing the patients’ military insignia, to veterans to have on their hospital beds as the end nears. They remain with the veteran after death and can be laid to rest with them or given to their family to remember their loved one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now the Wigan branch of the Veterans’ Association has been inspired to ask WWL for several of these blankets so they can be handed over to the hospice for use by veterans there too.

Representatives of Wigan Veterans' Association, representatives of Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh (WWL) NHS Foundation Trust's Three Wishes Charity - Armed Forces Healthcare Team and staff from Wigan and Leigh Hospice, pictured with one of the special Armed Forces blankets for armed services personnel who are at the hospice.

They could not buy them so they have been donated to the association by the trust’s Three Wishes charity who have then received a donation of £110 to help them buy more.

The blankets have now been handed on to the hospice along with another £110 donation.

The magnificent care afforded to ailing veterans and their families in recent years have been the spark for this presentation, including that for Linda Fenton. The 50-year-old from Billinge was the daughter of Wigan Veterans’ Association chairman Brian Fenton, and she succumbed to cancer at the hospice two years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daughter Kerry said that her mum had “done so much for the veterans before and during her illness that it is wonderful that these blankets are being donated in her honour.”

The late Linda Fenton, who died at Wigan and Leigh Hospice aged 50. Linda is daughter of Wigan Veterans Association chairman Brian Fenton and did much to raise money for the organisation

And Sid Gibson, association secretary as well as the chairman of the Royal British Legion's Wigan branch, said: “There are so many connections that have led to this, including Linda’s sad passing as well as the father of the British Legion’s vice-chairman only a few weeks ago who received help from the hospice in his care home.

"Neither of these people were veterans themselves but we have also had several veterans pass away at the hospice recently and on each occasion families have marvelled at the level of care they received.

"Donating these blankets to the hospice seemed like a lovely idea.”