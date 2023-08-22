The collaboration between the football club and Ygam (Young Gamers & Gamblers Education Trust) developed over the previous season, when the charity provided specialist training and resources to the club’s staff, players, and parents.

Research from the Gambling Commission revealed that 31 per cent of 11 to 16-year-olds spent their own money on gambling in the last 12 months. Academy staff recognised the need for better education and training about gaming and gambling harms, reinforcing the club's commitment to protecting the wellbeing of their young players and fans.

The educational programme is aimed at young players who could fall victim to video gaming and gambling addiction

Research from OnSide Youth revealed that 94 per cent of young people play video games most days, with 41 per cent of boys saying video gaming was their most time-consuming leisure activity.

As a result of the education they received, Wigan Athletic youth players reported they were actively gaming less or choosing to spend more time with family.

Sacha Kent, programme lead for education, sports, and youth at Ygam, said: "We are thrilled with the positive feedback received from players, parents, and coaches who participated in Ygam's training sessions for Wigan Athletic FC.

"By providing a deeper understanding of the risks associated with gaming and gambling, we have equipped them all with the knowledge they need to help young people lead safer and more informed digital lives.