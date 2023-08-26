Virtual wards piloted in Wigan recommended nationally for patients with acute respiratory infections

The wards are technology platforms which allow clinicians to provide hospital-standard care from patients’ homes.

The programs comprise a patient-facing app or website, wearable devices and a digital platform for healthcare workers.

Virtual wards have been used by staff and patients from Wigan Infirmary and across the trust since early last year

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They monitor temperature, heart rate, oxygen levels, blood pressure and respiratory rate.

Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL) launched its virtual wards in January last year and they have proved to be a success.

There are now 30 to 40 patients on virtual wards – the equivalent of one-and-a-half hospital wards – and that is set to increase.

In new draft guidance, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) said the platforms can be used more widely in England to monitor people over the age of 16 with acute respiratory infections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is hoped it could reduce pressure on the healthcare system and comes after NHS waiting lists climbed to a record 7.6m in June.

Mark Chapman, interim director of medical technology and digital evaluation at Nice, said: “The NHS is under pressure and giving people with an acute respiratory infection the chance to be monitored from the safety of their own home or care home can help manage capacity in hospitals.

“Evidence shows virtual wards are safe and can be an option for those who are comfortable using technology to have their condition monitored away from a hospital ward.”

The decision to admit someone to a virtual ward would be made by the doctor and patient, as well as their carer and clinical team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patients and carers would be trained to use the technology and have a telephone number to call for advice between 8am and 8pm.

Evidence presented to an independent committee found there were similar outcomes for patients treated in a hospital compared with those at home.

Analysis by Nice found virtual wards saved around £872 per person compared with inpatient care, and £115 per person compared with home care without the technology.

The Government had pledged to create an extra 10,000 virtual ward beds ahead of winter under its Urgent and Emergency Care Recovery Plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Health minister Helen Whately said expanding the use of virtual wards to support those with acute respiratory infections “will give more patients the option of recovering at home”.

“At the same time this frees up beds for people who need to be in hospital,” she added.

Saffron Cordery, deputy chief executive at NHS Providers, said: “This will be especially needed as we head into winter, the busiest time of year.

“By outlining how technology can be used effectively to support care, this new guidance could significantly help support the vital work trusts are already doing to deliver this ‘hospital at home’ model.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Virtual wards can also benefit patients as it gives them the choice to be treated at home rather than in a hospital bed, which can improve experience and outcomes.

“However, this guidance will only go so far without the funding and workforce needed for trusts to deliver the model sustainably and effectively.”