There was an outpouring of grief and shock after the sudden death earlier this month of the Worsley Mesnes Community Primary School (WMCPS) head at the age of 42.

Mrs Smart was a mum-of-two and also an ex-Olympic swimmer. In her spare time, she was an active member of Pemberton Old Wigan DW brass band.

John Don-Duncan with daughter Helen Smart (left) and son Robert Don-Duncan

Her heartbroken family revealed she had “just simply gone to sleep and not woken up.”

R Banks & Son Funeral Directors announced on their Facebook page that Helen Smart’s funeral will take place next Thursday (August 31).

A celebration of Helen’s life will be held at 1.30pm at Holland Hall Hotel, Lafford Lane, Upholland, followed by a private family committal at Greenacres Crematorium.

Everyone is then welcome to share their memories of Helen at Pemberton Band Room in Enfield Street.

The post adds: “Please feel free to wear something purple, and we would be very grateful if you could bring a written memory and/or photo for our memory box which we will share with Helen’s children in time.”

Among those paying tribute to Helen at the time of her death was Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies.

Helen was a competitive swimmer and backstroke specialist herself and won bronze at the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur and silver medals at the World and European Championships.

She retired from the sport after representing Great Britain in the 2000 Sydney Olympics and became the head of Worsley Mesnes Community Primary.