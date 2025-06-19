The mother of a young Wigan man who died in a motorbike crash has spoken of her delight that the latest annual charity walk held in his memory has hit a new fund-raising high.

No fewer than 27 family members and friends of the late Charlie Brogan tramped 22 miles all the way from Southport to Wigan in what has become an uplifting ritual in aid of the North West Air Ambulance.

And together they smashed the previous year’s total by raising £2,800 for the organisation whose paramedics tried so desperately to save the motorcyclist whose bike crashed on Spring Road, Orrell, in May 2022, just days after his 21st birthday.

The charity efforts also aim to keep Charlie’s legacy alive for his now three-year-old son Kayden who was only six months old when he lost his dad.

First to complete the hike – in six hours and 15 minutes – were Stuart Gaskell and Jack Tracey who shared a new trophy and a £30 bar voucher courtesy of the Wellfield pub in Beech Hill where a fund-raising party was held afterwards.

Charlie’s parents Tracy and Liam did the honours of presenting the shield. The last of the walkers to get back came some four and a quarter hours later, but everyone was cheered home and did their bit for the cause.

Tracy said: “It was harder this year because the weather was so warm. It’s not a race, despite there now being a lovely trophy for the first home, and everyone played their part.

"The air ambulance is such an important cause. Its paramedics did everything they could to save my son, working on him at the roadside for an hour and a quarter.

"But we hope this money will mean that they can save other lives in the future.

"It was a great day for a great charity, with a few stop-offs at pubs and plenty of laughs along the way. The Wellfield did us proud and I would also like to thank all those businesses that contributed prizes for the raffle.

"We are already looking forward to next year when we can, hopefully, get an even bigger total.”