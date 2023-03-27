Vape liquid is sold in small plastic bottles and vitamin E acetate may be added to thicken or dilute it to make it go further.

Laboratory testing has shown some products collected in Greater Manchester contained high levels of vitamin E acetate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are concerns about the contents of fake vapes

But when inhaled, this can produce a toxic gas and cause lung injuries.

Between 2019 and 2020, there were nearly 3,000 hospital admissions and 68 deaths associated with vitamin E acetate in THC vape pens in the USA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is no way of knowing if a THC vape liquid contains vitamin E acetate, so advice is to not use illegally-sold THC vape liquid or pens.

Sarah Price, chief officer for population health and inequalities for NHS Greater Manchester, said: “It’s important that the public, particularly young people, understand the dangers using these illegal vaping products can have on their health. I would also encourage parents and carers of young people to discuss the risks of vaping with them.

“We know that many people use vapes as an aid to help them stop smoking cigarettes. However, THC vapes are illegal and so their contents go unregulated. Therefore, it is impossible to know if what you are inhaling is safe, so the safest thing you can do it not to take them.