With staff absences in the NHS due to the rising Covid sub-variant of Omicron, the pressure is still on for health workers, which is why this rise in cases of other viruses is a cause for concern, according to Prof Kate Ardern, director of public health for Wigan.

According to the report she delivered to the Health and Social Care Scrutiny Committee, “rates of flu, scarlet fever, chickenpox, norovirus and other communicable diseases appear to be rising which will add pressure to local systems and confound our ability to track Covid due to the similarity in clinical presentation.”

The number of confirmed scarlet fever cases in the borough (14), is something Ms Ardern highlighted as a worrying figure.

Scarlet Fever symptoms

“We are seeing a rise in flu, norovirus, scarlet fever and chickenpox,” she told the Wigan Town Hall chamber.

“I am particularly worried about the scarlet fever as 14 cases is unprecedented in my 14 years in this job.

“This is concerning. I should remind councillors that we do not have vaccines that work against scarlet fever or chickenpox.

Chicken pox

“It is a concerning picture at the moment with Covid. There seems to be complacency.”

Wigan Today revealed last month that there had been reported outbreaks of scarlet fever at three borough primary schools.

While it is a condition that can be easily treated with antibiotics, it can have serious side effects if not treated.

These are the symptoms to look out for according to the NHS website:

Scarlet Fever:

The first signs of scarlet fever can be flu-like symptoms, including a high temperature, a sore throat and swollen neck glands (a large lump on the side of your neck).

A rash appears 12 to 48 hours later. It looks like small, raised bumps and starts on the chest and tummy, then spreads. The rash makes your skin feel rough, like sandpaper

Chickenpox:

An itchy, spotty rash is the main symptom of chickenpox. It can be anywhere on the body.

Chickenpox happens in three stages. But new spots can appear while others are becoming blisters or forming a scab

Scarlet fever lasts for around one week. You can spread scarlet fever to other people up to six days before you get symptoms until 24 hours after you take your first dose of antibiotics.

With chickenpox you’ll need to stay away from school, nursery or work until all the spots have formed a scab. This is usually five days after the spots appeared.