Warning over rise of scarlet fever and chickenpox in Wigan
The sudden rise of scarlet fever and chicken pox in Wigan has prompted concern from the director of public health – something she has not seen in her 14-year tenure.
With staff absences in the NHS due to the rising Covid sub-variant of Omicron, the pressure is still on for health workers, which is why this rise in cases of other viruses is a cause for concern, according to Prof Kate Ardern, director of public health for Wigan.
According to the report she delivered to the Health and Social Care Scrutiny Committee, “rates of flu, scarlet fever, chickenpox, norovirus and other communicable diseases appear to be rising which will add pressure to local systems and confound our ability to track Covid due to the similarity in clinical presentation.”
The number of confirmed scarlet fever cases in the borough (14), is something Ms Ardern highlighted as a worrying figure.
Read More
“We are seeing a rise in flu, norovirus, scarlet fever and chickenpox,” she told the Wigan Town Hall chamber.
“I am particularly worried about the scarlet fever as 14 cases is unprecedented in my 14 years in this job.
“This is concerning. I should remind councillors that we do not have vaccines that work against scarlet fever or chickenpox.
“It is a concerning picture at the moment with Covid. There seems to be complacency.”
Wigan Today revealed last month that there had been reported outbreaks of scarlet fever at three borough primary schools.
While it is a condition that can be easily treated with antibiotics, it can have serious side effects if not treated.