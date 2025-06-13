Warnings have been issued over the dangers of the invasive plant giant hogweed – some of it near a partially-built children’s play area – in Wigan.

Plants that can cause severe burns and blisters to humans and animals have been multiplying during the recent warm weather, particularly along the banks of Honksford Brook, which runs through the common towards Astley.

When the Local Democracy Reporting Service visited a recently-built housing development at Silk Mill Street, there were a number of the plants in evidence behind the homes running along the edge of the brook.

A children’s play area is currently under construction near the edge of the brook, behind the homes on Silk Mill Street, Mosley Common.

Giant hogweed growing alongside Honksford Brook, Mosley Common

Members of a local Facebook group have posted images of the plants, warning people over the dangers of contact with the hogweed.

Local councillors have also voiced their concern. Tyldesley and Mosley Common Couns Jess Eastoe and James Fish say they have been worried recent “proliferation” of the weeds.

“Giant hogweed is particularly dangerous,” said Coun Eastoe.

“We’ve had back and forth with the council over it, but much of the land isn’t owned by the council. Some of it is Peel’s and other third parties.”

Coun Fish added: “I am really worried about the fact that a children’s play area is being constructed so near to this hogweed. You can see it growing all along the banks.

“I think the council should take a more proactive stance and where they don’t own the land, they should go in and sort it out and bill the owners afterwards, because it’s a safety hazard.”

Save Astley and Boothstown Greenbelt Facebook site members have also voiced concern.

One said they had reported it many times, but the problem is “getting worse”.

A Wigan Council spokesperson said: “Honksford Brook runs through a patchwork of land ownerships, mostly private, across the boroughs of Wigan and Salford.

“Wigan Council owns only limited sections adjacent to the watercourse, and two of these sites are currently being monitored and treated as part of our annual programme to manage non-native invasive plant species.

“We take our responsibilities seriously and are conscious of the risk giant hogweed presents to the health of humans and animals:

“Where giant hogweed is identified on land Wigan council owns or manages, our qualified staff will prioritise appropriate treatment and management plans, including repeat visits to ensure effective control and eradication, given the injury risk this weed poses.

“When giant hogweed is identified in public rights of way located in third-party land, we will alert private landowners and request they take appropriate action.”

A Peel Land spokesperson said: “Honksford Brook runs through a number of separate land ownerships, and Peel Land owns only limited sections adjacent to the watercourse.

“Where giant hogweed is identified within our ownership, specialist contractors are instructed to carry out appropriate treatment and management plans, including repeat visits to ensure effective control and eradication.

“We take our responsibilities seriously and are conscious of the risk of giant hogweed, with treatment being prioritised where the weed spreads close to designated public footpaths and open spaces.

“Members of the public who believe Giant Hogweed may be present on Peel-owned land are encouraged to report it to [email protected] so it can be assessed by our team.”