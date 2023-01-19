The Challenge Cup winning prop Patrick Mago padded up for a special sparring session at Ashton Leisure Centre as part of Be Well Wigan’s junior fitness programme.

Academy prospect Harvie Hill also donned gloves as the group learned boxing techniques while improving stamina and all-round fitness.

Coun Chris Ready, portfolio holder for communities and neighbourhoods at Wigan Council, said: “I’d like to say a massive thank you to Wigan Warriors for supporting our new junior fitness classes which are all about getting fit in a fun, accessible way.

Patrick Mago and Harvie Hill provided a boxing class for youngsters at Ashton Leisure Centre.

“It was brilliant to have Patrick and Harvie join us for a great session.

"They were both terrific sports and our young Be Well members clearly loved the chance to take a few shots at them!"

“Boxing is fantastic for fitness and I know many Super League clubs - including the Warriors - box as part of their training. These new classes are just another fantastic benefit of our junior memberships and I’m sure they’ll prove a real hit.”

Patrick Mago takes some body blows

Along with Functional Fitness (circuit training) and junior spin, boxing is one of three new junior fitness classes launched specifically for 11 to 15-year-olds.

Sessions are available at no extra cost to Be Well junior members, while memberships also unlock unlimited lane and family swims, supervised gym slots with expert guidance and age appropriate exercise at the seven leisure centres across the Wigan borough.

Mago said: “It was really fun! I really enjoyed it and I think is a great thing for young people to get involved in.

“A few of them threw some really good punches! You could tell they were really trying hard and having a go - I really felt it… and the more they practice, the better they’ll get.”