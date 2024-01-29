News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

WATCH THIS! Wigan rapper does his bit for Dry January with fun video

A Wigan dad-of-two put together a fun video to help inspire people to make it to the end of Dry January.
By Alan Weston
Published 29th Jan 2024, 15:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Construction worker John Morgan, from Appley Bridge, said he’d always wanted to be a rapper as a youngster, and this was his way of trying to encourage those who were taking the alcohol-free challenge.

Read More
Warehouse set to transform Wigan business park

John, 44, added: “I know how hard Dry January is. Lots of people are struggling. It’s just a bit of fun and hopefully it will bring a few smiles.

“I found I've had a little more time on my hands to enjoy my hobbies.

"Keeping fit, making music, and drinking tea.

"The video is a combination of the three, and having fun with it along the way.”

Related topics:John MorganWigan