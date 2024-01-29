WATCH THIS! Wigan rapper does his bit for Dry January with fun video
A Wigan dad-of-two put together a fun video to help inspire people to make it to the end of Dry January.
Construction worker John Morgan, from Appley Bridge, said he’d always wanted to be a rapper as a youngster, and this was his way of trying to encourage those who were taking the alcohol-free challenge.
John, 44, added: “I know how hard Dry January is. Lots of people are struggling. It’s just a bit of fun and hopefully it will bring a few smiles.