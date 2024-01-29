Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Construction worker John Morgan, from Appley Bridge, said he’d always wanted to be a rapper as a youngster, and this was his way of trying to encourage those who were taking the alcohol-free challenge.

John, 44, added: “I know how hard Dry January is. Lots of people are struggling. It’s just a bit of fun and hopefully it will bring a few smiles.

“I found I've had a little more time on my hands to enjoy my hobbies.

"Keeping fit, making music, and drinking tea.