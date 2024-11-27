"We want to give our community something back" says owner of new Wigan physio business
Jenna Morgan and Amy Clucas have recently started the business, which is based in Wigan but also serves surrounding areas such as Leigh, St Helens, Warrington, Chorley, Parbold and Bolton.
The pair, who have been friends for 10 years and have a combined 20 years’ experience between them.
Jenna and Amy have said they are very excited to about the launch of physio at home which aims to provide high quality physiotherapy, tailored to individuals’ needs and goals all within the comfort of their own home or care home setting.
The mobile physio service is set to specialise in treating patients who require stroke and neurilogiocal rehabilitation as well as general mobilty decline or loss of function.
The majority of patients the women been giving physio to have been people who are coming out of hospital and want some more support at home as they begin their rehabilitation.
This is something Jenna Morgan says is an important part of the business saying "we just want to provide as much support for people at home to help them get back on their feet."
The pair also say the business will make a specific plan for patients on the first visit with an initial assesment which will help give a clear picture of the clients’ physio needs over the coming weeks and months.
Jenna also explained that the women feel there is a big need in the area for the treatment they can offer saying "we know there’s a big need for this treatement within our community."
The women also advertise vists to care homes as part of work they want to do within the community with this being very important given the pressures on that sector at the moment.
Jennna Morgan has said the pair have recevied so many requests for there services since they started and that the business "has really taken off since we started three or four weeks ago."
If you want to contact Jenna and Amy their details are advertised below.
website - www.physioathomeuk.comContact number - 07467 702213 Email address- [email protected] page:https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61567475022335
