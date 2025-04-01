Why your feedback is important

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It is of the upmost importance that we provide the best services and care possible, which is why feedback is so valuable to us.

Our “How Are We Doing?” survey is a three-minute questionnaire open to anyone who has used hospice services whether as a patient or someone close to a patient. It is also open to people who have not directly accessed a hospice service but is close to someone who has.

Launched post pandemic, the production of the survey was a project we felt was important to go ahead with, as the pandemic altered the way all our services were delivered, and so the information contained within the survey became more valuable than ever.

The primary goal was to ensure that our patients and those people closest to them were still receiving the excellent hospice care we set out to give.

A surprising benefit was the positive impact upon the staff from the comments received. They continue to be a morale-booster for staff during challenging times.

Mark Spye, Quality and Governance Lead at the hospice, said: “Feedback from our questionnaire has been a valuable tool for Wigan & Leigh Hospice to improve the care we provide. By gathering feedback from patients, families, and even staff, we can gain insights into what's working well and identify areas for improvement. This can lead to better pain and symptom management, more compassionate communication, and a more supportive environment for those nearing the end of life. For instance, feedback might reveal a need for additional emotional support groups for families or highlight a particular staff member who consistently provides exceptional care. This kind of feedback allows hospices to tailor their services to better meet the specific needs of our community.

Your values and comments are valuable to the Hospice, and we hope to encourage those that have been touched by the Hospice to raise their voice and let the teams know about their journey.”

People have a voice through our survey, and we want them to know that their feedback counts.

If you have any feedback for the hospice, please visit our website: www.wlh.org.uk/hospice-services/how-are-we-doing/