Less than three-quarters of patients who arrived at accident and emergency at Wigan’s hospitals last month were seen within four hours, latest figures show.

In its manifesto last year Labour, said the NHS was "clearly broken" and vowed to "build an NHS fit for the future".

The NHS standard is for 95 per cent of patients to be seen within four hours. However, as part of a recovery plan, the health service aims for 78 per cent of patients to be seen within this timeframe by March 2026.

Recent NHS England figures show there were 12,586 visits to A&E at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust (WWL)’s Wigan Infiarmy in June. Of them, 9,016 were seen within four hours – accounting for 72 per cent of arrivals.

This means the trust fell below the recovery target and the original standard.

A year earlier, before Labour defeated Rishi Sunak's Conservative Party, 74 per cent of patients were seen within four hours.

About 76 per cent of patients in England were seen within four hours in A&Es last month, up slightly from about 75 per cent a year earlier.

Figures also show 38,683 emergency admissions waited more than 12 hours in A&E departments from a decision to admit to actually being admitted, up somewhat from 38,106 a year earlier.

Meanwhile, the number waiting at least four hours from a decision to admit to admission stood at 118,171 in June – falling from 128,114 in 2024.

Tim Gardner, assistant director of policy at the Health Foundation, said: "Last week, the Government's 10-year Health Plan outlined an ambitious vision to make the NHS fit for the future – the statistics published today highlight the scale of the challenge in making that vision a reality.

"While waits in A&E reduced and ambulance response times improved in June compared to the same month last year, far too many patients are still experiencing unacceptable and unsafe delays.

"The prospects for further progress may also be affected by yesterday's announcement of industrial action by resident doctors."

On Tuesday the British Medical Association announced resident doctors – formerly junior doctors – in England would walk out for five consecutive days from 7am on July 25, after talks with Health Secretary Wes Streeting broke down.

In a statement, its committee co-chairs said: "Without a credible offer to keep us on the path to restore our pay, we have no choice but to call strikes.

"No doctor wants to strike, and these strikes don’t have to go ahead."

Around 2.4 million people attended A&E departments across England last month – which saw 14 days covered by heat health alerts, and another heatwave set to hit in the coming days.

The overall number of attendances to Wigan’s casualty department in June was a drop of two per cent on the 12,795 visits recorded during May, but two per cent more than the 12,322 patients seen in June 2024.

Health and Social Care Secretary, Wes Streeting said the figures showed the Government has delivered on its plans, "and put in the work to finally get our NHS moving in the right direction".

However, he warned strike action could jeopardise this success, and called on the BMA to call off their planned action.

"This recovery is only just beginning, and it is fragile. It is only with NHS staff and the Government working together that we can rebuild our NHS so it is there for patients once again," he added.