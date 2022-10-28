Dr Alka Trivedi marked the golden anniversary at Lowton Surgery thanks to SSP Health – the largest NHS GP practices provider in the North West.

Joined by colleagues and the founder of SSP Health, Dr Shikha Pitalia, it was a chance to look back on her long years of service.

After working in hospitals for five years, Dr Trivedi ran her own practice caring for patients in the Wigan area for almost four decades.

Dr Alka Trivedi is celebrating 50-years working for the NHS, pictured with staff in her surgery on Newton Road, Lowton, from left, Becky Allen, Olivia Gorton, Dr Trivedi, Jennifer Chanley and Gemma Fairhurst.

Dr Trivedi said: “Everyone in my family is a doctor: my grandad, my father and my sibilings are or were in the industry.

“Growing up in that environment inspired me to enter the industry myself and pursue a career in health care.”

Having made the difficult decision to hand over her practice and once again focus on delivering patient care, she decided to join the SSP Health at the Lowton surgery in 2017.

Dr Trivedi said: “I love everything about the the profession, it’s so nice and rewarding when a patient leaves the surgery satisfied with the treatment that they have received.”

SSP Health specialises in streamlining practice management processes through its centralised support services to free up GPs, such as Dr Trivedi, as well as nurses and practice teams to ensure that the best quality healthcare is delivered to patients.

Dr Pitalia said: “We are so proud that our model works well to find ways which allow doctors like Dr Trivedi, with a wealth of general practice experience to stay in the NHS.

"Here at SSP Health we are all about what is best for our patients and staff and giving them access to experienced GPs in the area can only be a good thing especially at a time when so many talented colleagues are considering leaving the profession.”

Dr Trivedi said: “There have been many changes over the years, but we have always found a way to adapt to these changes.