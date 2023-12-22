Wigan borough care home spreads Christmas cheer with array of activities

A care home facility in Wigan borough has hosted a range of events to spread Christmas spirit.

Lakeview, a complex needs care home for adults in Leigh, has embodied the spirit of community and seasonal celebration by hosting festive activities, including a Christmas market and party for residents and carers.

The market featured a wide range of stalls from local businesses, and Lakeview residents themselves, two of which sold homemade jewellery, keyrings and knitted items.

Employees helped visitors and those living at the home to complete their Christmas shopping, while one of the staff’s partners dressed up as Santa to hand out selection boxes for children who attended.

The party included a local singer performing for all the guests.

Lakeview also hosted its annual Elf Day, which saw all carers dressing up as elves and having a big sing-along for residents.

This was organised in conjunction with the local branch of the Alzheimer’s Society, with donations collected for the charity.

Sue Pownall, activities co-ordinator at Lakeview care home, said: “I’m so pleased with all the lovely Christmas activities we set up for the people we support this holiday season. Our annual Elf Day and Christmas market have become a real tradition at the home, and all the hard work that goes into organising the events are worth it when we see how excited people are.

“Christmas is such a magical holiday, and everyone should be able to properly celebrate, if they wish, regardless of their physical or mental health. The events were also such a lovely way to incorporate the community into our home activities and share the festive joy amongst Leigh locals, whilst helping deliver on our mission of making every day better for the people we support."