Wigan borough charity café reopens for the first time since the pandemic

Operated by local charity Compassion in Action (CIA), the Leigh Baker café at Atherleigh Park Hospital has a new menu including Victorian afternoon teas for two.

It will also be preparing lunches for staff who are based on the site.

Pam Gilligan, CEO at CIA, said: “We are delighted to return to Atherleigh Park after having to step back during the pandemic.

Compassion in Action’s Kerry Solan and Alison Prescott , back pictured with Caroline Cain, Head of Operations at GMMH

"Looking after our amazing NHS workers, as well as patients and visitors to the hospital, is a source of pride for this charity.

"We are honoured to be Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust’s chosen provider.

“Now we are open again for business, we look forward to welcoming our first valued customers and to giving back to the borough’s economy by investing in locally sourced produce wherever possible.”

Catering manager Alison Prescott said: “I’ve been based at Atherleigh Park Hospital since the Leigh Baker Café opened in March 2017 so, after the difficult days of the pandemic, I am excited to be back in the kitchen.

“Our speciality afternoon teas are a great addition to the menu, which allow two people to enjoy sandwiches, cream cakes, scones and a choice of drinks.

"I am also looking forward to ensuring staff on site can enjoy a healthy, freshly prepared buffet lunch made to order.”

Caroline Cain, head of operations at the trust, said: “We are pleased to see the Leigh Baker Café reopening. This is a hub for staff, our patients and for those visiting Atherleigh Park to enjoy.”