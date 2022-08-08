The Courtyard, based in the town centre, will change hands just after the bank holiday weekend.

James Derbyshire, who has owned the eatery for eight years, took the decision to sell due to the demands of running two businesses while raising a young family.

A post by James on The Courtyard’s Facebook page said: “It is with an enormous amount of mixed emotions that I must let you all know that my time at The Courtyard is coming to an end.

James Derbyshire is to step down from the Courtyard

"Many of you know that we have been up for sale for the past few months and I recently accepted an offer that reflects the hard work and dedication I have put into the place over the years.

"It's likely that the new owners, Phil and Jane, will be taking over after the August Bank Holiday.

"My reasons for selling are quite simple. I'm spent. I am physically, mentally and creatively drained. I've emptied my tank.

"Since we opened our other shop in Lowton in January I have been working nearly 70 hours, six days a week and I simply can't do it and be the dad I should be to my boys.

"My wife has also been working full time at Jet2 while helping out in the other shop on her days off.

"Something had to give I'm afraid and we decided the right thing to do was to sell The Courtyard and concentrate our efforts on building a new business that is in our community, five minutes from our home.

"I really believed we could run both shops but it's been impossible.”

James added: “Being the person I am I have to give 100 per cent to everything I do and I'm not able to do that across the two shops.

"I'm sad to leave but also super excited to build something amazing in Lowton.

"I'm incredibly proud of the reputation we've built here and I'll leave the building knowing that we created something amazing that so many people loved deeply.

“Thank you to all my wonderful customers and all the incredible staff I've had over the years.