The organisation is helping vulnerable families and individuals who through the onset of Winter and the cost-of-living crisis, will be facing increasing financial hardship and new challenges.

The Brick staff, volunteers, and the people the charity works with, are being joined by Wigan council’s Be Well walks activation team on Saturday November 12 for a 10.8k walk through Wigan.

Taylor, Wendy, Sam, and Ashleigh from The Brick

The team is working to encourage more people to leave their cars at home and use the borough’s improved network of walking and cycling routes for shorter journeys – boosting their health and wellbeing and reducing their carbon footprint.

Jane Webb, fund-raising and marketing co-ordinator, from The Brick said: “With rising food and fuel costs, growing uncertainty and an unstable economy we hope that many families and community groups will take part in The Brick’s Winter Walk for Warmth.

“We believe fair pay, affordable bills, food, and a home, are not luxuries, but they are our rights. We will be using the money raised from this challenge to help provide wrap-around support for people in crisis, for those facing homelessness, or for individuals and families who are facing food or fuel poverty.

“Last year’s Wrap Up Wigan campaign saw hundreds of coats and other warm clothing donated to The Brick, allowing volunteers to distribute them to vulnerable people across the borough. We are also providing slow cookers and electric blankets to the most vulnerable members of our community.

“Now we are calling on the community to wrap up, put on your walking shoes or wellies meet friends or family, and take on this challenge.”

Councillor Chris Ready, cabinet member for communities and neighbourhoods, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be supporting The Brick’s Winter Walk for Warmth. Through our ‘Here for You’ campaign, we’re committed to doing what we can to help our communities this winter.

“The Winter Walk for Warmth is about going the extra mile for the most vulnerable members of our borough, and it’s also a great excuse to get outdoors and get active.”

You can download the sponsorship form via: https://www.thebrick.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/SPONSORSHIP-FORM.pdf

