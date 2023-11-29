History was made at a Wigan borough hospital after first procedures at the premises were delivered.

Both Magnetic Resonance (MR) imaging and Computerised Tomography (CT) scans took place at Leigh Infirmary with the use of brand-new, state-of-the-art technology.

The trust is now able to offer both diagnostic procedures at Leigh Infirmary – something that had previously only been able to be carried out at Wigan Infirmary and Wrightington Hospital.

First patient in the CT scanner

Christine Rostron from Leigh was the first patient to arrive at the hospital’s new Community Diagnostic Centre’s Radiology Department and remarked on how vital it is for such diagnostic facilities to be made available locally at Leigh.

Christine said: “I have to have regular CTs due to my health conditions and I’m really happy that there are now these facilities at Leigh. It was a bit of journey previously to go over to the Wigan site and having this so local will make a massive difference to people living in Leigh.”

Graham, who also has to have regular scans, said: “It’s marvellous being able to come to Leigh to have my scans, it was much quicker for us to get here, and my wife was able to park up easily so it really did take the stress away for us both. Everyone has been looking after me and the space is so bright, it’s wonderful.”

Work began on the trust’s new £10m Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC) and £7.9m laminar-flow theatre with recovery area a little over a year ago.

Christine Rostron (left) and Graham Wood (right)

The CDC is part of a national programme to increase the access to key diagnostic tests and increase capacity to a variety of procedures including MRI, CT, X-ray. ultrasound, electrocardiogram (ECG/ECHO) heart monitoring tests/scans, blood pressure and heart monitoring, lung function, sleep studies and phlebotomy.

The new laminar-flow theatre will provide modernised facilities within the complex and also enable specialties to increase the utilisation of existing capacity.

Lee Unsworth, directorate manager for radiology, cancer services and pathology, said: “Seeing the new area live and the quality of the build, the gift of space and the brand-new equipment is just incredible.

“It is testament to the ethos of WWL staff that so many teams have worked together to make all of this positive and a big thank you to everyone for their hard work and support.”

Mary Fleming, WWL’s deputy chief executive, said: “The opening of the new radiology department is a very exiting step in our journey to bring a modern ‘one stop shop’ diagnostics and healthcare facility to Leigh.

“The CDC will support faster diagnosis and treatment, which is fantastic news for our patients, and will support our aim to become a premier centre for rehabilitation, diagnostics and outpatient services.