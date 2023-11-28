Gamer X set to open in Wigan shopping centre
Gamer X will be located in the Grand Arcade in the large, first floor unit previously occupied by DW Sports and is set to open its doors on Saturday (December 2).
It’s the mall’s first leisure outlet and word of its arrival has caused a big stir on social media.
Since the opening was posted on social media, the Game X website crashed with the volume of visitors going on to book.
The attraction will boast many activities and zones, from an exclusive toddler-dedicated area to a bounce/inflatable area, karting zone, arcades, and VR gaming, table tennis and more.
There will also be an on-site cafe, party rooms, and an impressive laser maze.
The opening will also create 17 new jobs locally.
Grand Arcade Centre Manager, Mike Matthews, said, ‘Gamer X is a fantastic new leisure concept which will appeal to a wide age group.
"It will be an unforgettable experience for families to enjoy and have fun together.
“We are very much looking forward to the opening, we’re confident visitors of all ages will want to check out the new attraction.’
Gamer X have different pricing for weekdays and weekends plus bundle offerings so the amount will change depending on your choice of activity and when you want to visit.
Weekday prices start from £1.95 for under fives and £5.95 for over fives per hour.
The venue will be open seven days a week, 10am to 6pm Monday to Saturday, and 11am to 4pm on a Sunday.