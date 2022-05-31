While the trust is expecting to be extremely busy over the four-day bank holiday, patients should be assured that plans are in place to ensure that services can respond to additional demand.

However, the public are also being encouraged to seek advice and care from the best options for their needs, including accessing the NHS 111 online service.

Chief executive of WWL, Silas Nicholls said: “We are extremely grateful to the dedicated teams across the trust who will be working hard over the coming bank holiday weekend to ensure all those that need care receive it.

"We really hope that everyone has a chance to enjoy the upcoming jubilee bank holiday, but we really urge everyone to be careful and use NHS services appropriately.

“At WWL, we are here for you and want to provide the best service we can, if you do have a mishap, all we ask is that you only come to our accident and emergency department if your condition or injury is serious or life threatening.

“For everything else you should visit the NHS 111 website or call 111 first.

They can give you professional advice on what to do and can get you an appointment with the right service if that is what you need, quickly and conveniently.

This will allow staff in our emergency department to continue to care for the most seriously ill and injured patients.”