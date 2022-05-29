The Canal and River Trust, a charity which looks after 2,000 miles of waterways across England and Wales, is asking people to walk or run 26.2 miles along their local canal, such as Wigan’s Leeds Liverpool Canal or The River Douglas, over the month of July.

Participants can walk or run the the “Canalathon” distance and either do it in one go or in bite-sized chunks, working at a pace that suits them either alone or in a team and it isn’t a race or competition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People enjoying the warm weather in February, near Leeds and Liverpool canal and around Wigan Flashes. Wigan - Leeds Liverpool canal, near Wigan Flashes, Poolstock, Hawkley Hall.

The Canalathon is an opportunity for people to now raise money to help the Canal and River Trust protect and preserve the nation’s historic waterways which require constant care and maintenance from the Trust and its volunteers.

Almost 1.6 million people live less than a mile from one of North West waterways, making them popular and accessible places to exercise.

In towns and cities, they provide vital blue and green spaces where people can escape the hustle and bustle of daily life and clear their heads with spending time by their local canal and in nature, proved to make people feel healthier and happier.

During the pandemic the popularity of canal towpaths in towns and urban areas increased as people discovered the waterways on their doorsteps as places to exercise and spend time amongst nature.

Smithy Brook river in Wigan which connects to the River Douglas.

Hamish Shilliday, head of individual and legacy giving at Canal and River Trust, said: “Canalathon is about getting people in the North West active outdoors and enjoying pure escapism by their favourite stretch of water.

“Getting active along our waterways isn’t just good for the nation’s health, but it’s good for our canals too.

“It’s a fantastic way to get out and raise money to go towards safeguarding our canals, helping waterway wildlife flourish, and protecting our 200-year-old canal heritage in the face of climate change.

“From helping us fight plastic pollution in our waterways to protecting the future of our historic network of navigations, the money people raise by taking part in Canalathon will do so much for the North West canals and rivers, for the communities who enjoy them, and for the wildlife that depends on them.

As the Canal & River Trust celebrates its tenth anniversary this summer, together, we can make life better by water.”

Canal and River Trust Ambassador, entrepreneur, broadcaster and author, Saira Khan said: “Canalathon is a fun and exciting challenge to get people moving and discovering the massive health and wellbeing benefits of exercising along the waterways this summer.

“It’s a great way to enjoy the fresh air, soak up the scenery, get closer to nature, and get a little bit fitter into the bargain, all while raising money for a fantastic cause.”

If you wish to get involved you can sign up to the challenge on the Canal and River Trust website then create a Just Giving page and track your miles through Strava.