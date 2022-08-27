Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL) is in the running to be named the UK Best Employer of the Year for Nursing Staff at the 2022 Nursing Times Workforce Summit and Awards, with the winners due to be announced in November.

The award recognises organisations which excel in overall workforce planning and staffing sustainability through recognition, engagement, well-being, training and other initiatives, including recruitment and retention practices.

WWL’s Chief Nurse, Rabina Tindale.

Chief nurse Rabina Tindale said: “I am delighted to see WWL shortlisted for this award, especially in this category.

"Not only is it a fantastic achievement for the trust, but it is testament to every single member of our nursing staff in the way they have created such a positive and supportive place to work for each other.

“We have seen some exceptional initiatives driven by our nurses and supported by colleagues across WWL, such as the launch of the Hello, My Name Is… campaign, which has seen us focus our efforts on truly delivering patient-centred and compassionate care from the very moment patients come to us.

"Our nursing leadership teams have created an environment for all nurses to thrive in, ensuring we provide more learning and development opportunities, and better recognising the hard work of colleagues to make sure everyone feels valued for the incredible efforts they put in.”

WWL’s Chief Executive, Silas Nicholls.

Chief executive Silas Nicholls said: “Having a positive working culture is something we are extremely proud of at WWL, so I must congratulate our nursing teams for being recognised in such an important category.

“We are one big team, so I must also thank and congratulate everyone who supports and works with our nurses on a daily basis, because it is this collective effort and togetherness that enables our nurses to flourish and provide the best possible care for our patients.