Wigan borough pharmacy dispenser celebrates 50 years of helping customers with healthcare

For pharmacy dispenser Barbara White is celebrating 50 years of serving customers at Lloyds Pharmacy in Atherton.

Born and raised in Tyldesley, she started working at the shop on Market Street as a sales assistant in 1972, when it was known as Mr Gregory’s Chemist.

She has since qualified as a pharmacy dispenser, responsible for maintaining medicines, assisting in dispensing prescriptions and supporting the pharmacist.

For 50 years Barbara has been helping the Atherton community with their medicine and healthcare.

She played a crucial role throughout the pandemic, helping to ensure patients could access the care and health supplies they needed, particularly when access to other healthcare was restricted.

Barbara said: “I feel incredibly proud to celebrate my 50th anniversary with Lloyds Pharmacy and I can’t believe the fuss my team has made over me.

Barbara White marks 50 years at the pharmacy

"It has been a privilege to serve my local community over the years – the patients and colleagues, who became life-long friends, have kept me so committed over the years.

"My plans for the next few years are to stay dedicated to serving the local community in Atherton and to help in every way that I can.”