Wigan borough unsung heroes recognised during National Volunteers Week

The dedication of volunteers across the Wigan borough has been recognised as part of the 39th National Volunteers Week.
By Matt Pennington
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 12:30 BST- 2 min read

Those part of Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL) have been celebrated among thousands of charities and voluntary organisations across the UK.

Laura Milward, Voluntary Services Manager says in keeping with this year’s theme of Celebrate and Inspire, the Trust hopes to encourage people to be the change that we want to see and get involved in volunteering in whatever way works for them.

Neelesh Patel, who joined the trust 15 years ago.Neelesh Patel, who joined the trust 15 years ago.
Neelesh Patel, who joined the trust 15 years ago.
Laura said: “At WWL, we are very fortunate, and incredibly proud to have volunteers who freely dedicate their time to help our staff and patients, without expecting anything in return, other than to make a difference and improve our patients care and experience.

“We would like to thank all our WWL Volunteers for their encouragement and commitment to our patients, staff and visitors.”

Neelesh Patel, who joined the Trust 15 years ago and now works at WWL’s Royal Albert Edward Infirmary site as a Healthcare Advisor.

Neelesh says: “I really enjoyed volunteering initially and wanted to learn more, so I started to shadow the housekeeper while helping on the wards, later becoming a housekeeper in our Accident and Emergency Village and then a Healthcare Advisor. I continue to volunteer when my duty days allow or at the weekends alongside my training to become a Nursing Associate which I am in the final year of my degree of.

Laura Milward with Pauline Carr.Laura Milward with Pauline Carr.
Laura Milward with Pauline Carr.
“I am proud to represent the Trust by both working and volunteering at WWL - when I started, I did not think I would be where I am today so if you have a dream to work towards, volunteering is a great way to start.”

Pauline Carr, who has dedicated more than 30 years to WWL and supports the Trust’s Three Wishes Charity among her various volunteering roles.

Pauline said: “Being a volunteer at WWL gives me far more than l put into it. I love to help people and l hope it makes the patients journey a better experience. I will continue to volunteer and have many more years to help our patients and their families to enrich their patient experience.”

Paying tribute to all its volunteers, WWL’s Chief Nurse, Rabina Tindale said: “We are so grateful to our team of volunteers for their invaluable support to both our staff and patients.

Rabina Tindale, WWL’s Chief Nurse.Rabina Tindale, WWL’s Chief Nurse.
Rabina Tindale, WWL’s Chief Nurse.

“This is a team which has expanded over the years, volunteering in a diverse range of areas within WWL. A huge thank you to each and every one during this wonderful week of celebrations.”

WWL currently has over 300 volunteers and is always on the lookout for more willing helpers to support its services. To sign up visit its website https://www.wwl.nhs.uk/volunteering-to-make-a-difference or email [email protected]

