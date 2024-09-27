Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wigan cafe has become a safe space for people struggling with issues such as domestic violence and mental health.

Kath Holland and her business partner Jenni Malone opened the Lull Lounge in Kays Arcade in Wigan town centre and offer a support service for people who are struggling.

Kath, who also owns an aesthetics clinic came up with the idea after a number of clients would come to her for a chat as well as her being quite vocal about her own struggles with mental health and domestic violence.

She said: “I’ve suffered with mental health and domestic abuse but I’m quite vocal about it.

From left, Jenni Malone and Kath Holland, owners of Lull Lounge, Kays Arcade, Wigan, a cafe lounge and wellness space, offering support and advice for people struggling with domestic violence and mental health.

“I had quite a lot of clients come into the clinic for coffee and chats and that’s how the Lull Lounge came about.

"A shop became available so I spoke to my landlord and we opened it as a coffee shop and safe space for men and women.

"We’ve also done some training around domestic abuse and become DV champions. It’s gone from strength to strength.”

The cafe has been open for around seven months and have already helped numerous people with their struggles.

Because of its location, Lull Lounge doesn’t get much passing trade with most customers coming from Facebook.

Kath wants to make the people of Wigan aware that they are there for anyone who needs a talk.

They also offer micro-dosing coffee, which is a mushroom coffee blend that helps relieve anxiety, reduce stress and improve mental clarity.

Kath added: “We’ve helped quite a few people, a lot of people just come in for a chat.

"We guide people to where to go for help and support and we also offer micro-dosing coffee.

"Micro-dosing coffee is a brand we buy from Holland and Barrett and its a blend of different mushrooms that helps with illness and mental health.

"I’ve been micro-dosing for a year now and I’m not on medication for depression and anxiety.

"We haven’t had a wage from it, the feedback has been amazing.

"It’s like a home from home for people, when they come in everyone sits together. Everyone that comes in has followed my journey on Facebook where I do a coffee morning with Kath and talk openly about life.”