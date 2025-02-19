Wigan cancer mum, 35, benefits from new testing service
Mum of two Laura Fazackerley is delighted that the service, funded by The Christie Charity, is allowing her to spend more quality time with her young family and less time travelling to appointments.
Wigan has become the latest location in a Christie network of centres offering vital blood tests closer to patients' homes, enhancing convenience, quality of life, and environmental sustainability.
For Laura, who lives close to the new Wigan site, the difference is transformative.
She said: “Having my blood tests locally saves so much time and energy. It has been amazing for me as I have two young children - Alfie, aged four and Millie who is 10 months old - and it’s only a two-minute drive away, so I’m in and out very quickly.
"Otherwise, it would be a 45-minute drive to Manchester and back again.
“The team at Wigan is fantastic: welcoming, professional, and efficient. This service has made my treatment so much easier, and I’m grateful to everyone involved in making this happen.”
Funding from The Christie Charity has enabled the expansion of this progressive Bloods Closer to Home initiative.
It allows cancer patients undergoing drug treatments to have blood tests - essential for monitoring organ function and protein levels - at local Christie treatment centres, health centres, district hospitals, or hospices.
Previously, many patients endured lengthy journeys to The Christie’s Withington site in Manchester, with round trips often exceeding two hours.
Thanks to this service, patients now save, on average, 30 miles per round trip for each appointment, amounting to 1,721,037 fewer miles travelled last year.
This reduced travel time equates to 42,785 hours saved annually, giving patients more time to focus on their recovery or family commitments.
The financial benefits are equally impressive: patients collectively saved approximately £258,154 in travel expenses last year.
Additionally, the environmental impact is significant, with carbon emissions reduced by 363,482kg of CO2 annually, making the initiative better for the planet as well as patients.
Joanne Roberts, lead nurse for outpatient and phlebotomy services at The Christie, highlighted the broader benefits saying: “Patients are at the heart of everything we do. By bringing essential services like blood testing closer to home, we aim to reduce the burden on patients during what is already a challenging time. This initiative ensures patients can spend less time traveling and more time focusing on their recovery.
“The Bloods Closer to Home service gives patients more time at home or helps those juggling work and family commitments avoid the stress of arranging transport or childcare. It also helps the NHS save money and reduce its carbon footprint, which benefits everyone.”
Wigan joins 11 other locations across Greater Manchester, Cheshire, and Derbyshire, including Altrincham, Ashton-under-Lyne, Bolton, Bury, Cheadle, Crewe (Leighton), Little Hulton, Macclesfield, New Mills, Oldham, and Winsford. Approximately 3,000 patients benefit from the service annually.
The initiative is part of The Christie NHS Foundation Trust’s broader strategy to bring care closer to patients. Since 2010, The Christie has established local treatment centres offering chemotherapy, immunotherapy, radiotherapy, and at-home treatment options.
Louise Hadley, Chief Executive of The Christie Charity, said: “The Bloods Closer to Home service exemplifies how charitable funding can enhance NHS care.
