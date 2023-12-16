A fearless team of employees for a care group in Wigan took part in a skydive to boost the coffers of Wigan and Leigh Hospice.

Providing valuable physical care and emotional support to those living with terminal or life-limited illnesses, the charity relies heavily on donations and fund-raising such as Alcedo Care Group to continue its vital work for 1,200 people in the local community each year and it has been struggling for funds this year.

With its busy branch on Beecham Court, independently-owned and family-run Alcedo Care provides home care services across the borough of Wigan, and across the wider North West, and the team made a pledge to help.

Chelsea Swire, Robert Meadows, Claire Thomas, Jess Ferreira and Mike Markey of Alcedo Care Group

Employees from across the group including home carers, care co-ordinators and branch managers came together at Black Knights Skydiving Centre in Lancaster to perform the skydive.

A justgiving page was launched along with a healthy competition between staff to raise as much money as possible through sponsorship from family and friends before making the 15,000ft leap.

The result of their efforts is more than £4,000 which will go towards the daily running costs of the charity and the amazing work it delivers from its hospice on Kildare Street in Hindley.

Care co-ordinator Mike Markey said: “I’ve always wanted to do a skydive so when the opportunity came up to complete the challenge and raise funds for an amazing charity that we work close with in Wigan I was happy to put myself forward and get involved.

"The whole day went so quickly, it was an exhilarating experience and one that I’ll never forget. I’m so pleased we raised such a good amount for Wigan and Leigh Hospice, it is such a worthy cause and one that I was pleased to be able to support.”

Managing director at Alcedo Care Group, Andy Boardman, said: “We’re all so proud of them for taking on the challenge and raising such a large amount for Wigan and Leigh Hospice.