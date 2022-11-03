Sarah Smith, who works at HC-One’s Ashton View care home in Ashton-in-Makerfield, won the honour in recognition of her hard work and kind care shown to residents, relatives and colleagues as well as the dedication and passion she shows every day to ensure the people she supports receive the best quality care.

At the award event at Leigh Sports Village, Wigan and Leigh Hospice wanted to highlight the significant role of non-clinical colleagues in care settings, who contribute greatly to end-of-life care; often helping in ways that may not always be acknowledged or recognised.

Sarah (left) and area director Catherine Haycock

Charlotte Pardon, home manager at Ashton View said: “I am super proud of Sarah on winning the award. She is an asset to the team and forms an important support to the management team. She has a lovely rapport with residents and relatives and there is no job too big or too small. Great work Sarah!”

Sarah started working at HC-One in 2008 as a care assistant and the took on the role of home administrator in 2017.

She said: “I would like to say that this has got to be one of my proudest moments since I started working for HC-One.

"I was very shocked, overwhelmed and very emotional when they called my name out for the award.

Sarah Smith (holding trophy) with the Ashton View team

"I couldn't believe it and not for one minute did I think I was going to win this award.

“Receiving this award has made me feel very appreciated for what I do for all our residents, colleagues and families. It was a great night, and I am honoured to receive this award for Ashton View.

“I would like to thank my management team, colleagues, residents, relatives and everyone else who voted for me and for believing in me and for all the support they give me.

