Residents of the Shawcross care home, in Ashton-in-Makerfield, were recognised for their academic and vocational achievements over the year with a pomp-filled ceremony.

Proving that you’re never too old to learn something new, they have added an impressive range of skills to their list by: studying new languages, joining bespoke live tours of far-flung places, taking dancing and singing classes, photography courses and even graffiti spray-painting.

Resident Joseph Russell with team member Heather.

The Love Learning event is run in Four Seasons care homes across the UK, with family, friends and members of the local community invited to the graduation ceremonies to see residents showcase some of their accomplishments and be presented with their certificates of lifelong learning.

Home manager Anoj Kochera said: “Continuing to learn in older age has many benefits.

"As well as keeping our brains healthy, acquiring new knowledge gives a real sense of purpose and achievement.”

Resident, Margaret Gimson, aged 74, said: “My favourite activity has been the dancing sessions; I reckon I’d give those professionals on Strictly a run for their money!”

Resident Sarah Munro at her graduation ceremony.

Resident, Joseph Russell, 86, said: “They say you can’t teach an old dog new tricks but I’ve learnt so many new things this year.

"I can now speak a bit of Spanish and French.

"I also know how to keep fit by exercising in my chair and I even learnt how to make the best pizza in the world from a chef in Rome.”

Resident Margaret Gimson tried out graffiti art.