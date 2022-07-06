Bosses of the Mahogany care home in Newtown expressed delight after receiving the report from The Care Quality Commission (CQC) .

The facility is part of the We Care group and specialises in providing residential and nursing care for up to 51 residents.

CQC focus on five key areas when assessing such establishments with their main priority being that the service users are safe and are presented with the care necessary for their needs.

The care team at Mahogany celebrate their good rating

Relatives of residents were asked their opinion on the services and standards on offer and were more than satisfied with the care that was provided at Mahogany.

One said: “The staff know what they are doing, they are all very welcoming and transparent. It’s important to know that a loved one is in good hands.”

Staff at the home had also spoken positively in relation to the morale at work and how the atmosphere had notably improved since a change of leadership at the home.

One staff member explained how they had recently been praised by the manager, Jessie Mathew and that it had encouraged her by making her feel appreciated for her hard work.

Bernie Suresparan, the We Care Group executive chairman, said: “We’re very pleased to have received the recent CQC report for Mahogany Care Home which has given the home a good rating.