Staff at Hindley’s HC-One Rosebridge Court wanted to do something special for the many loyal football and rugby supporters in their midst and so the wellbeing team reached out to some of their favourite teams. Shortly afterwards a delivery of memorabilia arrived along with tickets to watch a football match!

Staff at the care home are always striving to find new and exciting ways to put smiles on the residents’ faces and wellbeing co-ordinator Nicola Harvey had been chatting to some about their passion for sports and what they remember doing when younger.

Stephen Lowe, who has been a resident at Rosebridge Court for 12 years, is a huge Wigan Warriors fan. He has been to Wembley three times with his friends and his dad and used to enjoy going for a meal before the match. Stephen recalls how he remembers them playing Castleford when Colin Tyrer broke his teeth in a tackle!

Stephen Gall was invited to a Wigan Athletic game as part of his sporting treat

Meanwhile, Gerald McMahon much prefers football and his favourite club is Manchester City. He attended his first match at the age of eight when they played at Maine Road and is still a loyal fan at the age of 84. He discusses watching games with friends and remembers Don Revie as a player.

Stephen Gall, who has lived at the home for three years, has been a supporter of Wigan Athletic for 50 years and had a season ticket for most of them years, often going with his friends.

Care home manager Cheryl Little said: “It is both an honour and a privilege to work alongside a team that, every day, goes above and beyond to bring happiness and smiles into the lives of our residents. Every resident was so excited and thrilled with their autographs – it was a pleasure to see. What a team! Thank you to all the staff involved for making wishes and dreams come true.”

Wigan Warriors sent a card to a delighted Stephen Lowe

Nicola wrote to Latics, Warriors and Man City about how the care home was where three very loyal supporters were living and their love of the clubs. Rosebridge Court then received replies from all three clubs with signed cards and posters, thanking each of them for their continued support over the years.

Residents were presented with their treats and all got a round of applause, with all of them being very surprised. Included with the letter from Wigan Athletic were four complimentary tickets for a home game.

Stephen selected his brother and two colleagues, Nicola and Alison, to accompany him.

On the day, Stephen was smiling and cheering his side along with all the other supporters at the DW Stadium.

Gerald McMahon received a card from Manchester City

He said: “I had a really good time; this was one of my favourite days, made better with my brother being here.”