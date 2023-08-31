Park Lane Unitarian Chapel in Bryn is hosting a table top and heritage display on Saturday September 9 from 10am to 1pm as its contribution to the borough’s Heritage Open Days.

There will be stalls, a raffle, books, photo displays, old documents and school registers on show, plus refreshments.

Park Lane Chapel dates back to the 17th century

There is a chance to have a look around the beautiful chapel built in 1697 and at 11am Ian Lowe will give a talk on the building’s history.

Admission and parking are free.

Then on Sunday September 17 at 2pm the chapel will be hosting Ashton Festival’s Songs of Praise. All are welcome.