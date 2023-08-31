News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks

Two chances to enjoy culture in one of Wigan's oldest buildings

One of Wigan’s most historic buildings is opening its doors twice to cultural events in September.
By Charles Graham
Published 31st Aug 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Park Lane Unitarian Chapel in Bryn is hosting a table top and heritage display on Saturday September 9 from 10am to 1pm as its contribution to the borough’s Heritage Open Days.

There will be stalls, a raffle, books, photo displays, old documents and school registers on show, plus refreshments.

Read More
Wigan Warriors' birthplace marked with blue plaque
Park Lane Chapel dates back to the 17th centuryPark Lane Chapel dates back to the 17th century
Park Lane Chapel dates back to the 17th century
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There is a chance to have a look around the beautiful chapel built in 1697 and at 11am Ian Lowe will give a talk on the building’s history.

Admission and parking are free.

Then on Sunday September 17 at 2pm the chapel will be hosting Ashton Festival’s Songs of Praise. All are welcome.

There will be a raffle and retiring collection at this event. Tea and coffee will be available in the Memorial Room after the service.

Related topics:WiganTea