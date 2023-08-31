Two chances to enjoy culture in one of Wigan's oldest buildings
One of Wigan’s most historic buildings is opening its doors twice to cultural events in September.
By Charles Graham
Published 31st Aug 2023
Park Lane Unitarian Chapel in Bryn is hosting a table top and heritage display on Saturday September 9 from 10am to 1pm as its contribution to the borough’s Heritage Open Days.
There will be stalls, a raffle, books, photo displays, old documents and school registers on show, plus refreshments.
There is a chance to have a look around the beautiful chapel built in 1697 and at 11am Ian Lowe will give a talk on the building’s history.
Admission and parking are free.
Then on Sunday September 17 at 2pm the chapel will be hosting Ashton Festival’s Songs of Praise. All are welcome.
There will be a raffle and retiring collection at this event. Tea and coffee will be available in the Memorial Room after the service.