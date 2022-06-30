Ashton View care home in Ashton-In-Makerfield will be holding a summer celebration day for Care Home Open Week on Friday July 1 from 10am to 5pm to offer locals the chance to meet staff and residents and discover potential career opportunities.

It is part of a national annual event ran by Championing Social Care, with the purpose of connecting care homes with their local communities.

Well-being Team Ashley Smith and Annmarie Roberts at Ashton View.

The 57-bed service provider will be hosting a variety of fun activities throughout the day to offer visitors the opportunity to enjoy entertainment, activities, stalls, fun fair games and refreshments.

It will also be a chance to meet the care home team, its residents and undertake a tour of the premises.

HC-One’s chosen theme for this year is, summer celebration, where throughout the week a variety of enjoyable activities have been planned with a culminating celebration party for everyone including relatives, the local community, HC-One’s central support colleagues, local commissioners and local dignitaries.

The week provides a great opportunity for the home to open their doors once again, in line with government guidance, after an unprecedented and challenging couple of years where visiting had been restricted.

They now look forward to and celebrating with residents, colleagues, friends, family and members of their local community.

A spokesperson for Ashton View care home, said: “We are really looking forward to welcoming the local community into our home to showcase what we have to offer, our fantastic facilities, activities, and services.

“We want to remind our neighbours that we are here if they need support.

“We will also be using the opportunity to promote career opportunities that are available in both our home and the wider social care sector.

“We hope to encourage greater community engagement, volunteering, support and to build connections with other local services by considering how they can support those living and working in care communities throughout the year.