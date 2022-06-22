Anchor retirement scheme, St Clement’s Court on Worsley Mesnes Drive, will host the day to boost the coffers of Cancer Research UK on Saturday July 16 2022 from 12pm.

The Mayor of Wigan, Coun Marie Morgan, will be attending and there will be cake sales, raffles, tombola, games, entertainment, refreshments and a mini auction where a doll house, a boxed clarinet and more will be up for grabs.

Manager, Vicky Smallwood with tenants, Ken Senior and Lil Bayliss.

Scheme manager, Vicky Smallwood, said: “This charity is very close to my heart and I am doing this event to raise money to donate to it and create awareness of how much it does to help families dealing with cancer.

“It is also a great opportunity for our tenants to have a social event to enjoy with their families and friends because we have all been through a tough few years and I see this as a happy, uplifting day for all.

Donations can be made via this link.