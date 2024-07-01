Wigan care home wins Top 20 award for fifth time

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Wigan home care provider named in UK Top 20 Large Home Care Groups

Wigan-based Alcedo Care Group Home has been recognised as one of the Top 20 Large Home Care Groups in the UK for the fifth consecutive year. Selected from 856 home care groups and 12,758 home care providers operating across the UK, Alcedo is one of six companies to have won the award five times in a row.

The award is a huge accolade for the privately owned and operated home care specialist, positioning Alcedo Care head and shoulders above the rest. Alcedo receives the award in recognition of its continually outstanding home care services based on published reviews from clients plus their family and friends.

A worthy accolade, the Top 20 Large Home Care Group is an annual report undertaken by leading home care reviews website homecare.co.uk.

Alcedo Care celebrate Top 20 status

Andy Boardman, managing director at Alcedo Care Group, says: “We have won this award for five consecutive years now, but each year it feels even more special to be recognised and rewarded. As one of only six home care groups in the UK to achieve this, it is one of the most impressive achievements for the company.

“Our ethos is to enrich lives and support independence, something we do very well and with a personal touch, and this award win is testament to that. In addition to caring for our clients, we are supportive, compassionate and a friendly face, committed to going the extra mile. I am incredibly proud of the whole team.”

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager, adds: “People are living longer with multiple health conditions and so home care providers which offer care tailored to people living in their own homes have become integral to health and social care in Britain.

“Good quality home care is so important as it means people can get the help and support they need so they can continue to live independently in their own homes. Alcedo Care has proved that it provides a high standard of care and we’d like to congratulate them on being a top home care group!”

Award-winning, Alcedo Care Group is on track to meet its target of owning and operating 30 branches across the North of England and Wales by the end of 2025.