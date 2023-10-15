Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ash Tree House, a residential and dementia care home, was named joint winner in the North West region - along with sister home, Brinnington Hall - by Gardens in Bloom judges, who were impressed by the residents’ vegetable patch, where they grow produce like potatoes to incorporate into their meals.

Gardens in Bloom aims to engage Ideal Carehomes’ teams, residents and the local community in creating wonderful outside spaces for everyone to enjoy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Volunteer Phyllis Jones (left) pictured with resident Teresa Reid, 82, in the Ash Tree House gardens

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisa Harding, an Ideal Carehomes regional director and Gardens in Bloom judge, said: "Ash Tree House have kept their gardens to a really high standard, and they are still as colourful and welcoming as they have always been.

"Residents and the Ash Tree House team worked together to create picture boards and they all told me how much they love the space and look forward to spending time outside each day."

Resident Teresa Reid, 82, said: "I’ve really enjoyed my time in the garden weeding, planting and getting fresh air. I can spend quality time with my children and grandchildren outside which is great.’

Ben Lee, the Care Manager at Ash Tree House, added: "We are really pleased to win Gardens in Bloom once again for our region after winning the national competition last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is a testament to the efforts of our wonderful volunteers, residents, and the team at Ash Tree House.

"Their hard work makes our garden a beautiful place to be enjoyed by our residents and their loved ones."