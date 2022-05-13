Wigan care provider chosen to feature in the official publication of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Belong, which has locations in Atherton and Wigan, will appear in Her Majesty The Queen: The Official Platinum Jubilee Pageant Commemorative Album.

It charts the monarch’s extraordinary 70-year reign through over 250 photographs of the Queen throughout her life.

Official Queen's Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

It explores a lifetime of leadership, from her steadfast presence during the Second World War through to her unifying influence during our present turbulent times.

The book also profiles several outstanding individuals and organisations from across the country and the Commonwealth that have had an impact on life in the UK.

Belong chief executive Martin Rix said: “We are honoured to have been asked to feature in the publication and to be a supporter of the official album of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

"It’s a testament to the organisation’s positive impact on people’s lives and communities over the past decade and a half.

Belong Care Village apartments in Wigan.

“I’m very much looking forward to seeing the finished result.”

Since it launched 15 years ago, Belong has been at the forefront of driving standards of care in the UK, particularly for people living with dementia.

The official platinum jubilee album will be officially launched on June 5, and the book will be available to purchase online and in shops from May, 12.