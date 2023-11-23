A care village manager in Wigan has been acknowledged for her continuous hard work.

Nicola Johnstone, who was recently promoted to General Manager of Belong Atherton, the specialist dementia care village run by not-for-profit operator Belong, took home the Supported Living Manager Awardin the prestigious Great British Care Awards.

With over 20 years in the health and social care sector, Nicola says she is passionate about providing an inclusive and vibrant service, in particular raising standards of end-of-life care.

Nicola Johnstone with her award

Furthermore she was instrumental in the care village achieving Gold Standards Framework Platinum status and collaborates with local hospitals, hospices and other healthcare providers to help implement best practice in palliative care.

The judges said: “Nicola and her team embody genuine dedication to inclusive and blended living. They strive to make the community a lifelong home where everyone feels not just included but truly part of a unified whole.

"Their innovative initiatives transcend expectations, going above and beyond to enrich and enhance the community experience.”

The Great British Care Awards is a series of regional events across the UK that recognises the dedication and professionalism that health and social care workers show.

Winners of the regional sections advance to the national awards.

The winners were chosen amidst tough competition for their exceptional work and their positive impact on customers’ lives, following a rigorous assessment process, including an interview with a panel of independent judges.

Nicola was not the only Belong Atherton staff member nominated, with Support worker Hannah Buller in the running for the Palliative Care Award, the Chanters Household team being finalists for the Supported Living Team Award and Jane Bourne, Support Worker, was shortlisted for the Support Worker Award. And Vicky Smith, Practice Development Facilitator, being shortlisted for the Workforce Development Award.