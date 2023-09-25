Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event at Aspull Health and Wellbeing was made all the more special as it was attended by five former staff members, who collectively contributed 130 years of dedicated service to the old surgery.

The ceremony marked a poignant moment in the history of Aspull Surgery, as it brought together individuals who had played an integral role in the centre’s growth and evolution over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ex-staff were not only witness to its transformation but also active participants in shaping the surgery’s legacy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ribbon is cut at Aspull Health and Wellbeing

Dr Hans Van Spelde, expressed gratitude towards the staff members, saying: “We are honoured to have them here today to commemorate this new chapter in our history. Today, we don’t just celebrate bricks and mortar but the dedication and care that make Aspull Health and Wellbeing truly exceptional.”

Rachel Beverley-Stevenson, Co-Founder and Executive Chair of OneMedical Property, said: “It is immensely fulfilling to see the transformation of Aspull Surgery into a state-of-the art healthcare facility, knowing it will positively impact the community for generations to come. We are not just creating a facility; we are shaping the future of healthcare within our community.”

The new health and wellbeing centre is a modern facility offering spacious patient rooms and a welcoming environment designed to promote health and wellness.