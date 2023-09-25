News you can trust since 1853
Wigan community's new health centre is officially opened

Although the doors to a new Wigan health centre were first opened to the public in February, it has now celebrated its remarkable transformation with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
By Charles Graham
Published 25th Sep 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read
The event at Aspull Health and Wellbeing was made all the more special as it was attended by five former staff members, who collectively contributed 130 years of dedicated service to the old surgery.

The ceremony marked a poignant moment in the history of Aspull Surgery, as it brought together individuals who had played an integral role in the centre’s growth and evolution over the years.

The ex-staff were not only witness to its transformation but also active participants in shaping the surgery’s legacy.

The ribbon is cut at Aspull Health and WellbeingThe ribbon is cut at Aspull Health and Wellbeing
Dr Hans Van Spelde, expressed gratitude towards the staff members, saying: “We are honoured to have them here today to commemorate this new chapter in our history. Today, we don’t just celebrate bricks and mortar but the dedication and care that make Aspull Health and Wellbeing truly exceptional.”

Rachel Beverley-Stevenson, Co-Founder and Executive Chair of OneMedical Property, said: “It is immensely fulfilling to see the transformation of Aspull Surgery into a state-of-the art healthcare facility, knowing it will positively impact the community for generations to come. We are not just creating a facility; we are shaping the future of healthcare within our community.”

The new health and wellbeing centre is a modern facility offering spacious patient rooms and a welcoming environment designed to promote health and wellness.

A spokesperson for the centre said Aspull Health and Wellbeing looks forward to continuing its mission of providing exceptional healthcare for many years to come.

