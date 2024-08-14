Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan Council and its partners will maintain a “sustained and relentless focus” on reducing smoking rates, the director of public health has said.

The borough has seen significant progress with 20,000 fewer smokers compared with 10 years ago although smoking continues to have a fatal impact within local communities.

A report detailing the progress of the Smoke Free Wigan Partnership was presented to councillors last month.

Representatives of the health and social care scrutiny committee also discussed the harmful impact of vaping and its concerning prevalence among young people.

Wigan Council is committed to reducing smoking rates

Director of public health Rachael Musgrave said: “Smoking remains one of the biggest causes of preventable illness and death in this borough.

“The adverse impacts of tobacco vary considerably across our communities so in terms of how we address our health inequalities, this is one of the most important things we should act on.

“We need to continue a sustained and relentless focus on reducing the adverse impacts of tobacco and we have recently refreshed the Smoke Free Wigan Partnership plan to do this.”

The report revealed that since 2011, there has been an eight per cent reduction in smoking prevalence in the borough.

However, the reduction rate has slowed and the borough’s figures remain higher than the regional and national average

Around £475k has been awarded to Wigan Council from central government to support further stop smoking activity, which will focus on reaching those who find it difficult to access service to help them quit.

The committee also discussed the emergence of youth vaping and public health officers outlined how new legislation is required to regulate vapes.

The council’s trading standards and enforcement teams have had success in cracking down on illegal tobacco products and illegal vapes.

In 2023, Wigan Council backed campaigns to clamp down on illegal e-cigarette sales when a motion was passed at a Full Council meeting.

Addressing how vaping can be an effective alternative for smokers but further action is needed to restrict their use among young people, Ms Musgrave added: “Vaping is a better alternative to smoking but if you don’t smoke don’t start vaping.

“There are a range of methods available to help people stop smoking and it’s really important for us to provide a range of options and opportunities for people who want to quit.

“National regulations are needed to restrict the advertising and marketing of emerging tobacco products and vapes. As well as stronger licensing and increased capacity to tackle illicit products.”

Anyone who needs support in giving up smoking can contact Be Well Wigan health advisors by visiting: bewellwigan.org/stopsmoking