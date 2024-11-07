A groundbreaking digital installation that challenges perceptions of addiction and recovery through dance has been praised by Wigan’s culture chief.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Chris Ready, cabinet member for culture, took a tour of a major new exhibition by Fallen Angels Dance Theatre at the Turnpike Gallery in Leigh which runs until November 23.

The artwork forms the centrepiece of the display, Beyond the Surface, which celebrates 10 years of impactful work by Fallen Angels Dance Theatre in the borough in partnership with Wigan Council, BAC O’Connor, the Turnpike Gallery and Portraits of Recovery (PORe).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fallen Angels Dance Theatre are pioneers in delivering exceptional dance theatre experiences for people in recovery from addiction where they are accepted, valued and supported to reach their creative potential.

Coun Ready said: “I was blown away with the exhibition and the work put into it by volunteers and staff. Those involved raise the bar every time and I'm very proud of them all.”