Mike Hughes is looking to continue the legacy of Roy Hands – who, sadly, died in February 2021 – by completing the Manchester Marathon on Sunday April 16 in aid of the British Heart Foundation (BHF).

Following a successful quadruple bypass in the aftermath of heart problems, Roy went onto raise funds for numerous charities including the BHF.

His 34-year-old grandson is determined to continue raising funds for causes close to him, and decided that running a marathon was the perfect way to achieve this. He has been further spurred on since his wife Hayley’s grandad recently had heart surgery which saw him undergo a quintuple heart bypass in October of last year.

Mike will be running the Manchester Marathon to raise funds for the British Heart Foundation

Mike, who works for Wigan Council, said: “I’m doing this because it is something I have always said I wanted to do, the longer I leave it the more chance of it not happening, so I thought you know what, I’ll put my name down and then I am committed.”

In addition to raising money for charity, Mike has cited the health benefits of running the marathon as it will help him lose weight and to stay fit, which he has said is important for him as a parent.

Although he has participated in half marathons previously, this will be his first attempt at the full 26.2 miles and has received plenty of support and advice from the running clubs he joined to help him train.

Mike said: “If anyone is thinking of signing up for the marathon I would say just go for it! If you’ve got no reason not to, then do it - the longer you leave it the less likely you are to do it.

Mike's grandad, Roy, raised money for numerous charities inculding the British Heart Foundation

“And you can’t beat an organised race when you have all those people there, it’s usually a really good atmosphere and you’ll get a real sense of satisfaction at the end of it.”

More information about signing up for the marathon and raising funds for BHF can be found on the BHF website

Mike can be sponsored for his upcoming fund-raiser at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mike-hughes17

Jake Kavaliauskas, BHF Events Manager said: “It’s thanks to people like Mike, and his grandfather before him, that we are able to fund the research that have helped so many people in Wigan and beyond who suffer with heart disease.