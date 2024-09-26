Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Some 55 drug and alcohol support workers in Wigan are set to strike for a second time over a disparity in their pay which means some are getting salaries “inferior” to their colleagues.

The staff will walk out on the two days when the next tranche of inmates are released on the Government’s prison release dates of October 10 and 11, aimed at easing the burden on jails.

This follows a one-day strike last week.

Officials in their union UNISON handed out leaflets to councillors arriving at last night’s (Wednesday September 25) Wigan Council meeting.

Staff at the charity We Are With You during their previous strike over pay earlier this month. The drug and alcohol recovery workers, based at Kennedy House in Leigh and the Coops Building in Wigan, are taking action over their employer's failure to offer a satisfactory pay award

The dispute is over a four per cent pay offer that the union wants increased to 5.5 per cent.

However, discrepancies over pay between staff who are on higher wages because they were on NHS contracts before the charity WithYou won the contract to supply drug and alcohol services are also an issue.

Wigan’s Unison organiser Paul Gaskell said: “During recent years we have had to grapple with the ballooning cost of living while proving our immense dedication and adaptability by meeting the needs of our service users in a challenging and ever changing working environment.

“Our hard work and dedication deserve proper reward. Yet was are being offered less than NHS staff working in similar jobs, even those who are themselves transferred across when the charity took over the service.

“WithYou have broken their promise by offering significantly less than the NHS award. We have had to take action to secure fair pay and hoped this would encourage With You to recognise our worth moving forward.”

UNISON regional organiser said: “Ths disparity in the contracts means that some workers are on inferior terms and conditions to their colleagues, which is unfair and unacceptable.”

A spokesperson for drug, alcohol and mental health charity WithYou said: “We understand the concerns of our colleagues in Wigan who are choosing to take strike action.

“We’re committed to providing the best possible support for people who use our services, their families and the wider community, whilst also providing our staff with a fair wage and good working conditions.

“Whilst as a charity with limited resources it can be a challenge to get that balance right, we do believe that we are doing the very best we can for both our staff and our clients.

“We are continuing to negotiate with UNISON, and we are doing everything we can to prevent further strike action from taking place.”