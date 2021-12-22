Wigan GP chief urges people to get Covid-19 booster as soon as possible

Wigan’s GP chief is urging people to get the Covid-19 booster

Dr Tim Dalton is helping to oversee the administration of the third vaccine across the borough in a race against time against a rampaging omicron variant.

So far, centres in the town are coping well with the demand but it is key more people book an appointment to have it, says the chair of Wigan’s Clinical Commissioning Group.

Dr Dalton said: “We’ve effectively got two viruses circulating. We know two doses and a booster are good against delta, but the effectiveness of two standard doses after three months drops against omicron.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Tim Dalton

“The good news is we can see a huge response after the booster against omicron. The change in the virus is why we need to change what we are doing.

“They do change and mutate, so we have to help our bodies to update.

“We are dealing with unknown factors and we just don’t know how serious it will be in terms of the outcomes.

“We know it’s highly infectious and have a sense of people being admitted to hospital but we don’t know if they will be seriously affected in terms of being in intensive care.

“What we do know works, and that is to get the vaccination as quickly as possible.”

Dr Dalton says there has been a significant increase in the number of vaccines given because of the government’s target of offering everyone the booster before the new year.

He said: “We were on track with the national guidance before it changed a few weeks ago, which reduced the gap between the second dose and the booster.

“Clearly the Prime Minister’s announcement changed that again, and instead of having seven weeks to do it, we have three.

“It is certainly a very challenging target and one we need to chase to hit. Time will tell if we get there.

“We’ve increased vaccines in a number of ways. We have extended opening hours, where they start earlier and finish later, we have more vaccinators working in the centres and we have opened additional sessions.

“The good thing about Wigan is we have good conditions and great staff who will step up to do what they can.”

Dr Dalton says a mix of methods have helped them to step up their booster programme.

“Staff are working even more hours than previously, we have an increased number of volunteers and we’ve started to redeploy some people from other roles within the CCG. We’ve had to pull admin staff out to try and keep it running, so we are really grateful.

“We are also looking at prioritised work on a case by case basis, looking at what nurses and doctors were due to be doing in the next few weeks and seeing if some of that can be postponed to January.

“There is not too much of an inconvenience to patients but there are some things that will need to be delayed to allow this to happen now.

“What is helpful is trying to maintain a booked system with an orderly flow. We know if we can have our Covid centres operating at maximum capacity then we can get as many people through as possible.

“At this point in time we are not encouraging walk-ins, however we do have lots of appointments available. This means we can get the right people in the right room with the right vaccine.

“It has been difficult at times to understand, but the message is very clear now, if you are over 18 and it’s been three months since your second jab then please come and get a booster.”

Appointments for the Wigan centres can be made via the phone, while a few pharmacies are available through the National Booking System.

Dr Dalton says although it may be busy trying to get through, people should persevere.

“The lines are well staffed and deal with about 3,000 bookings a day. On occasion you might get an engaged tone, however if you get through you will be dealt with, and the average waiting time is five to 10 minutes. Please be patient because you will get an appointment.

“If you ring at a time when it will be quieter, you’re much more likely to get through.”

In order to give more people the third vaccine, the government has also announced the 15 minute waiting period after it is administered would be scrapped.

Dr Dalton said: “At big vaccination centres it will make relatively little difference because we have the space. It will make a difference on home visits, so we can get around our most vulnerable patients much quicker now to get them protected.

“There will still be some people we will ask to wait for 15 minutes, and they are the ones who are more likely to have a reaction. Equally if people want to wait, then that is also fine.”

Dr Dalton says the number of staff and volunteers is a key factor on how quickly they can offer the vaccines, with further plans to expand in the coming weeks.

“We are really grateful for our volunteers in Wigan, we did a big thank you event for them. A lot of them have been with us for 12 months, which is a long time to show commitment for.

“There is a fabulous atmosphere in our vaccine centres, from all our staff.

“It is hard work supporting all the residents, but it is really rewarding, and they’ve said it is emotionally fulfilling because they are giving something back.”

The current expansion means further volunteers are being recruited, with people able to sign up through the Royal Volunteering Service.

While the booster programme is one of the main priorities, some are yet to go forward for their first vaccine.

Dr Dalton believes it is vital that people are being handed the right information.

He said: “A wonderful thing about the world is social media. There is a lot of information out there but people need to understand the validity of it, and whether it is an opinion like you’d hear down the pub, or is it someone with a credible scientific background to justify it.

“We always suggest people go to the government website, the WHO website, or the colleges of medicine of general practice, that will help people to make informed decisions.”

Dr Dalton is keen for two groups in particular to come forward and their vaccines.

“We do know pregnant women have some hesitancy, but it’s really important they get vaccinated. If you have concerns, talk to your midwife and talk to your GP.

“We also want to make our health and social care staff have it. The uptake for the first two doses were very good, and almost all of our staff in care homes are vaccinated.

“They are like all of us where they have really busy lives, but it’s about prioritising it in.”

Ahead of Christmas, Dr Dalton says people should follow a number of steps to keep themselves and others as safe as possible.

“Firstly, get your booster or primary course. Secondly, this is an infectious disease, it spreads in a predictable way, so by washing your hands, spreading out as much as possible and reducing contact by as much as reasonable, it will lessen your chance of catching it and passing it on.

“At this time of year we want to see those who are closest to us, but let’s just think through how we interact. Absolutely spend time with them for your mental wellbeing but equally make sure we protect each other’s physical health .”