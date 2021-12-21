Wigan street finishes third in national Christmas display competition
A Wigan street has finished third in a national competition after residents came together to create some festive community spirit in their neighbourhood ahead of Christmas.
Whitley Crescent, in Abram, narrowly missed out on top spot in Illumination Street’s Best Community Outdoor Display category, which is sponsored by British Garden Centres.
The street won £100 in garden centre vouchers, which they vow to put towards more lights as they aim to come back stronger next year.
One resident said: “Hopefully we will never get to the point where we have to start planning in August but with a few DIY skills between us all we can change things up a bit a few weeks prior to the 1st December 2022 to make the display different.”
This is the first year that Whitley Crescent has taken part, making it an incredible achievement to even be shortlisted against a ground-breaking number of other entries.
As you enter the crescent, you are able to see the 1000’s of lights twinkling and trees flashing.
There is also a Santa display, which shows him waving at visitors, while they also have a post box for children to post their letters.
The reasoning behind taking part is to raise funds for Wigan and Leigh Hospice.
So far, £505 has been donated, either in their collection gingerbread house or via the JustGiving page, which is available by clicking here.
